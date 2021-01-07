Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Shares Up 5.5%

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)’s share price shot up 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.28 and last traded at $46.66. 818,977 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 746,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.23.

Several brokerages recently commented on AGIO. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.92.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.50 and its 200-day moving average is $42.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.80.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.07). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 170.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%. The company had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.81) EPS. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 721.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,206,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,863,000 after purchasing an additional 27,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

