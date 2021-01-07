Agree Realty Co. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Agree Realty in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 5th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.84. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Agree Realty’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.40). Agree Realty had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 4.76%.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ADC. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

Shares of ADC stock opened at $66.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.25. Agree Realty has a 12 month low of $45.23 and a 12 month high of $80.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.52%.

In related news, Director William S. Rubenfaer purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.99 per share, for a total transaction of $94,485.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,394.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joey Agree purchased 7,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.58 per share, with a total value of $474,471.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,950,697.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 126.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 30,888 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 2.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 28.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 8,788 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 19.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the second quarter valued at $1,288,000.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

