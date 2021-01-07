AIDUS TOKEN (AIDUS) Achieves Market Cap of $4.41 Million

AIDUS TOKEN (CURRENCY:AIDUS) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. One AIDUS TOKEN token can currently be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and CoinBene. AIDUS TOKEN has a market capitalization of $4.41 million and $100,947.00 worth of AIDUS TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AIDUS TOKEN has traded up 145.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00041867 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005072 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.03 or 0.00298205 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00030818 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,070.00 or 0.02749988 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00012743 BTC.

About AIDUS TOKEN

AIDUS TOKEN is a token. Its genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. AIDUS TOKEN’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 437,852,797 tokens. AIDUS TOKEN’s official website is aidus.io . The Reddit community for AIDUS TOKEN is /r/AIDUSofficial . AIDUS TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@AIDUSofficial . AIDUS TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @AIDUSofficial

Buying and Selling AIDUS TOKEN

AIDUS TOKEN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AIDUS TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AIDUS TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AIDUS TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

