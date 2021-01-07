AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Trading Up 10.1%

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM)’s stock price was up 10.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.08 and last traded at $2.07. Approximately 2,076,735 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,520,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of AIM ImmunoTech from $4.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th.

Get AIM ImmunoTech alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average is $2.25. The company has a current ratio of 50.01, a quick ratio of 50.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. AIM ImmunoTech had a negative net margin of 6,823.39% and a negative return on equity of 30.48%.

In related news, CEO Thomas K. Equels acquired 14,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,568 shares in the company, valued at $341,536.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIM. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in AIM ImmunoTech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AIM ImmunoTech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AIM ImmunoTech by 868,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 17,367 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in AIM ImmunoTech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in AIM ImmunoTech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM)

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease; and Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecule for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for AIM ImmunoTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIM ImmunoTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.