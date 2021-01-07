Aion (AION) Price Tops $0.0853 on Major Exchanges

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 12.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 7th. During the last week, Aion has traded 39.2% higher against the US dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $41.58 million and $6.00 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0853 or 0.00000216 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,428.08 or 1.00015762 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00007973 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00015857 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $100.73 or 0.00255519 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.59 or 0.00445419 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.92 or 0.00146933 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001819 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00038615 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 487,496,874 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aion is theoan.com . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network

Buying and Selling Aion

Aion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars.

