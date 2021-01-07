Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.79

Shares of Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.79 and traded as high as $1.97. Akari Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.91, with a volume of 154,196 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Akari Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.82.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Akari Therapeutics, Plc will post -1 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Akari Therapeutics stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Akari Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for a range of rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome.

