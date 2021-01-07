Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 459.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,201,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 986,634 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.83% of Akebia Therapeutics worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 290,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 26,569 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 631,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after acquiring an additional 40,206 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

AKBA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $2.99 on Thursday. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $13.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average is $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.51% and a negative net margin of 126.86%. The firm had revenue of $59.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

Featured Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.