Akroma (AKA) Hits One Day Volume of $1.00

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded down 26.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Akroma has a total market capitalization of $14,694.42 and approximately $1.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Akroma has traded 32.4% higher against the dollar. One Akroma coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,221.00 or 0.03188109 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00019470 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma Profile

Akroma (AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official website is akroma.io . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma

Buying and Selling Akroma

Akroma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

