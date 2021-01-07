Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Shares Up 2%

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) shares traded up 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $108.65 and last traded at $108.45. 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 4,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.30.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.75.

About Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF)

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials. The company also provides performance coatings to protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.

