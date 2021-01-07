Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) shares rose 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $105.68 and last traded at $105.50. Approximately 302,477 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 406,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.07.

ALRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Alarm.com from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alarm.com from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alarm.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.75.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.17. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.81, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $158.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.51 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $65,911.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,370.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $1,126,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,477,394.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,671 shares of company stock valued at $14,878,505 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,947 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 15,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 49,454.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 81,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

