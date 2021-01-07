Alba Mineral Resources plc (ALBA.L) (LON:ALBA) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.44

Alba Mineral Resources plc (ALBA.L) (LON:ALBA)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and traded as high as $0.52. Alba Mineral Resources plc (ALBA.L) shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 31,489,028 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.30.

Alba Mineral Resources plc (ALBA.L) Company Profile (LON:ALBA)

Alba Mineral Resources plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of natural resources primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and Greenland. It primarily explores for graphite, ilmenite, base metals, gold, zinc, lead, and iron ores. The company holds 90% interest in the Amitsoq graphite project; 100% interests in the Thule Black Sands; 51% interests in the Melville Bay iron ore; 100% interest in the Inglefield Land multi-element project; 90% interest in the Clogau gold project; and 100% interest in Limerick base metals project.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Alba Mineral Resources plc (ALBA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alba Mineral Resources plc (ALBA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.