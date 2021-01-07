Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ACI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.41.

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $17.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.81. Albertsons Companies has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $15.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,627,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,942,000 after buying an additional 2,127,566 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,662,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Albertsons Companies by 1,104.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,342,000 after buying an additional 1,413,059 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the second quarter valued at $22,078,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,902,000. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

