Alchemint Standards Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Alchemint Standards token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemint Standards has a total market cap of $195,984.14 and $110.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded 66.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Alchemint Standards Token Profile

Alchemint Standards’ genesis date was July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . Alchemint Standards’ official website is alchemint.io/#/home . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here

Alchemint Standards Token Trading

Alchemint Standards can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemint Standards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemint Standards using one of the exchanges listed above.

