Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.40.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alector from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Alector from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Alector stock opened at $15.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.09. Alector has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $35.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.13). Alector had a negative net margin of 757.78% and a negative return on equity of 53.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Alector will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALEC. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Alector during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alector by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,586,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,001 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Alector in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alector in the 2nd quarter valued at about $733,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alector by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 270,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 42,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia disease; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

