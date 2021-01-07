Aleph.im Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges (ALEPH)

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 7th. One Aleph.im token can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000338 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. Aleph.im has a total market capitalization of $9.09 million and approximately $268,292.00 worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aleph.im alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 41.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00025698 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00115012 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.92 or 0.00468619 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00049764 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.16 or 0.00232213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00056051 BTC.

About Aleph.im

Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,071,595 tokens. Aleph.im’s official message board is medium.com/aleph-im . The official website for Aleph.im is aleph.im

Buying and Selling Aleph.im

Aleph.im can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aleph.im should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aleph.im using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aleph.im Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aleph.im and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.