Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Rating Increased to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) was upgraded by Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $194.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.84% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.27.
Shares of ARE stock opened at $163.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12-month low of $109.22 and a 12-month high of $179.79.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth $228,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 391,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,707,000 after purchasing an additional 14,992 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,120,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 294,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,063,000 after purchasing an additional 76,385 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500Â® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $29.2 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 47.4 million square feet ("SF").
Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.