Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Rating Increased to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) was upgraded by Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $194.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.27.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Shares of ARE stock opened at $163.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12-month low of $109.22 and a 12-month high of $179.79.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($1.20). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $545.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth $228,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 391,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,707,000 after purchasing an additional 14,992 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,120,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 294,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,063,000 after purchasing an additional 76,385 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500Â® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $29.2 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 47.4 million square feet ("SF").

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.