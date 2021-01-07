Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) versus Pathfinder Cell Therapy (OTCMKTS:PFND) Head-To-Head Review

Pathfinder Cell Therapy (OTCMKTS:PFND) and Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Pathfinder Cell Therapy and Align Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pathfinder Cell Therapy 0 0 0 0 N/A Align Technology 1 4 10 0 2.60

Align Technology has a consensus price target of $426.50, suggesting a potential downside of 22.34%. Given Align Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Align Technology is more favorable than Pathfinder Cell Therapy.

Risk & Volatility

Pathfinder Cell Therapy has a beta of -0.18, suggesting that its share price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Align Technology has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pathfinder Cell Therapy and Align Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pathfinder Cell Therapy N/A N/A N/A Align Technology 76.00% 68.99% 46.64%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.8% of Align Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of Pathfinder Cell Therapy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Align Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pathfinder Cell Therapy and Align Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pathfinder Cell Therapy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Align Technology $2.41 billion 18.03 $442.78 million $4.96 110.94

Align Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Pathfinder Cell Therapy.

Summary

Align Technology beats Pathfinder Cell Therapy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pathfinder Cell Therapy

Pathfinder Cell Therapy, Inc., a development stage regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing novel cell-derived and related therapies for the treatment of various diseases and medical conditions characterized by organ-specific cell damage. It identifies diabetes, renal disease, myocardial infarction, peripheral vascular disease, and other diseases as potential indications for therapies based on its technology. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of seven and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth. This segment's non-comprehensive products comprise Invisalign Moderate, Lite and Express packages, and Invisalign Go; and non-case products include retention products, Invisalign training fees, and sales of ancillary products, such as cleaning material, and adjusting tools used by dental professionals during the course of treatment. The Scanners and Services segment offers iTero Scanner, a single hardware platform with software options for restorative or orthodontic procedures; restorative software for general practitioner dentists, prosthodontists, periodontists, and oral surgeons; software for orthodontists for digital records storage, orthodontic diagnosis, and for the fabrication of printed models and retainers; computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing services and ancillary products, such as disposable sleeves for the wand; and iTero applications and tools. The company sells its products in the United States, the Netherlands, China, and internationally. Align Technology, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

