Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Up 5.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)’s stock price shot up 5.5% on Thursday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $28.00. The stock traded as high as $21.11 and last traded at $20.58. 3,341,206 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 1,642,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ALKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Alkermes from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALKS. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.31.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.39 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. Alkermes’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Alkermes Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

