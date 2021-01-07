All Sports One Day Volume Reaches $449,215.00 (SOC)

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. All Sports has a market cap of $4.62 million and $449,215.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One All Sports coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $51.55, $32.15, $24.68 and $10.39. During the last seven days, All Sports has traded up 21% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00042115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005104 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.72 or 0.00299909 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00030781 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,068.18 or 0.02744608 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00012739 BTC.

All Sports Profile

All Sports (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports

Buying and Selling All Sports

All Sports can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $13.77, $50.98, $24.68, $24.43, $18.94, $7.50, $33.94, $5.60, $51.55, $10.39 and $32.15. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

