Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Sets New 1-Year High at $191.71

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $191.71 and last traded at $191.67, with a volume of 3478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $188.52.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Barclays upgraded Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.69.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($4.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.14) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $200.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.19 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. As a group, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post -10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 34,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total value of $5,578,630.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,367,671 shares in the company, valued at $379,703,398.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda A. Marvin sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.86, for a total value of $168,860.00. Insiders have sold 86,818 shares of company stock valued at $13,590,073 in the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 538.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 207.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the first quarter worth $155,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 116.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

