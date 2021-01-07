Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $77.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $57.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised Alliance Data Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Alliance Data Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $67.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Alliance Data Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.21.

ADS stock opened at $78.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.58. Alliance Data Systems has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $115.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.97.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.20. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Jeffrey Chesnut sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 56.4% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 303.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 7.9% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

