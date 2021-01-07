Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $77.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.41% from the company’s previous close.

ADS has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $57.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $67.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.21.

ADS stock opened at $78.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.74. Alliance Data Systems has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $115.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.97.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.20. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.05 EPS. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alliance Data Systems news, SVP John Jeffrey Chesnut sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 3.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 185.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 114,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 74,089 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the third quarter valued at about $1,992,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 13.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 10,531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

