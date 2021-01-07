AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.48

Shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.48 and traded as high as $11.85. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund shares last traded at $11.81, with a volume of 371,518 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.78.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.0655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AWF. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 8.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,411 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,282,279 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,951,000 after buying an additional 83,339 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CNH Partners LLC boosted its position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 28.8% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 41,607 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 9,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

