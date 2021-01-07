AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.48

Shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.48 and traded as high as $11.85. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund shares last traded at $11.81, with a volume of 371,518 shares.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.0655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%.
About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF)
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
