AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Trading 0% Higher

Shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) traded up 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.19 and last traded at $28.03. 64,963 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 81,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.02.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.15.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%.
About AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE)
AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?
Receive News & Ratings for AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.