AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Trading 0% Higher

Shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) traded up 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.19 and last traded at $28.03. 64,963 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 81,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.02.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NIE. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $56,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $306,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $292,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 17.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period.

About AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE)

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

