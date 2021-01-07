Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE)’s stock price rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.53. Approximately 906,036 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,201,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Allied Esports Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $53.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.55.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Allied Esports Entertainment had a negative net margin of 139.42% and a negative return on equity of 59.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc acquired 87,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $99,193.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,592,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,858.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of Allied Esports Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:AESE)

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc operates a premier public esports and entertainment company, consisting of the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. The company has two segments, Gaming & Entertainment and E-Sports. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans via a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events, as well as provides multiplayer video game competitions.

