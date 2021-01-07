Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Sets New 1-Year High at $55.09

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.09 and last traded at $52.57, with a volume of 93180 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.47.

Several research analysts have commented on AMOT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Allied Motion Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.89 and its 200 day moving average is $41.67. The stock has a market cap of $512.98 million, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.79.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $94.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard S. Warzala sold 1,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $43,942.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,858,234. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard S. Warzala sold 12,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $532,323.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 998,946 shares in the company, valued at $43,134,488.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,142 shares of company stock worth $1,303,236 over the last three months. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 221,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 25.0% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 117,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 23,578 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 7.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 41,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 125.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 18,868 shares during the period. 54.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

