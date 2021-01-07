Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Sets New 1-Year High at $55.09

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.09 and last traded at $52.57, with a volume of 93180 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.47.
Several research analysts have commented on AMOT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Allied Motion Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.89 and its 200 day moving average is $41.67. The stock has a market cap of $512.98 million, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.79.
In related news, CEO Richard S. Warzala sold 1,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $43,942.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,858,234. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard S. Warzala sold 12,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $532,323.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 998,946 shares in the company, valued at $43,134,488.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,142 shares of company stock worth $1,303,236 over the last three months. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 221,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 25.0% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 117,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 23,578 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 7.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 41,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 125.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 18,868 shares during the period. 54.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMOT)
Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.
