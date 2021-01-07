Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Trading 19.5% Higher

Shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) traded up 19.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.86 and last traded at $12.79. 833,194 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the average session volume of 377,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allot Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $450.37 million, a PE ratio of -47.11 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.37.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $34.75 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Allot Communications Ltd will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allot Communications stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) by 41.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,692 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.08% of Allot Communications worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

About Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT)

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

