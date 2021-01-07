AllSafe 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $952.00 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 41.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 7th. During the last week, AllSafe has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0386 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges. AllSafe has a market cap of $353,390.83 and $952.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00015305 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001887 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 79.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About AllSafe

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

AllSafe Coin Trading

AllSafe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

