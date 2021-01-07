ALLY (ALY) Hits Market Cap of $998,794.17

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. During the last seven days, ALLY has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar. One ALLY token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. ALLY has a market capitalization of $998,794.17 and approximately $301.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ALLY alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00042901 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005429 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.28 or 0.00311461 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00031887 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,047.89 or 0.02759257 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00013196 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ALLY Profile

ALY is a token. It launched on September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . ALLY’s official website is getally.io

Buying and Selling ALLY

ALLY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALLY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ALLY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ALLY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALLY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.