Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.55. Almaden Minerals shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 2,586,918 shares.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Almaden Minerals from $2.00 to $1.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.76.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Almaden Minerals stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) by 469.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,918 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Almaden Minerals were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Ixtaca (Tuligtic) project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

