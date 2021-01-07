Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock Price Up 9.9%

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)’s stock price rose 9.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $140.00 and last traded at $139.40. Approximately 1,072,701 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 714,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.83.

ALNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.65.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.15 and its 200-day moving average is $138.19.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $125.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.05 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.50) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $3,746,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 265,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,174,905.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,074,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,528,923,000 after acquiring an additional 269,322 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,901,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,614,574,000 after buying an additional 355,379 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,275,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,937,000 after buying an additional 52,378 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 79.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,905,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,424,000 after buying an additional 842,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,520,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,363,000 after buying an additional 10,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

