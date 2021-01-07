Alphacat (ACAT) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 7th. Alphacat has a market cap of $754,591.50 and approximately $107,894.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Alphacat has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Alphacat token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Kucoin, Switcheo Network and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00025306 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00110446 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $177.82 or 0.00456887 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.35 or 0.00227002 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00054205 BTC.

Alphacat Token Profile

Alphacat’s launch date was August 3rd, 2017. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. The official website for Alphacat is www.alphacat.io . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . Alphacat’s official message board is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Alphacat

Alphacat can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Kucoin, Switcheo Network and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphacat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alphacat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

