ALQO Market Cap Reaches $3.02 Million (XLQ)

ALQO (CURRENCY:XLQ) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 7th. In the last week, ALQO has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ALQO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0467 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular exchanges. ALQO has a market cap of $3.02 million and approximately $246.00 worth of ALQO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00012034 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000892 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001373 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 119.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00024744 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ALQO Coin Profile

ALQO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. ALQO’s total supply is 65,539,764 coins and its circulating supply is 64,664,324 coins. The official message board for ALQO is medium.com/@Alqo . The Reddit community for ALQO is /r/Alqo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ALQO’s official website is alqo.app . ALQO’s official Twitter account is @ALQOCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

ALQO Coin Trading

