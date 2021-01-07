Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Given New $16.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) had its target price increased by stock analysts at B. Riley from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.23% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

ALTG has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a $9.00 price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.63.

Shares of NYSE ALTG traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.65. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,927. Alta Equipment Group has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.71 million, a PE ratio of -6.87, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.66.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $220.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alta Equipment Group will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Shribman acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 338,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,118.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALTG. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the second quarter valued at about $2,879,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,848,000. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,263,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 56.1% during the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 276,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 99,381 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 275.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 71,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Equipment and Construction Equipment. It sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized new and used equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other industrial and construction equipment.

