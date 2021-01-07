Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Trading 6.6% Higher

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)’s share price was up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $117.00 and last traded at $116.40. Approximately 1,520,703 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 2,342,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.23.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AYX shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Alteryx from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Alteryx from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -431.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 80.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.25. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Alteryx’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott Davidson sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total transaction of $135,802.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Cory sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total transaction of $235,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,276,542 shares of company stock worth $261,183,783 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 4.6% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 120.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

