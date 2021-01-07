Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

ATUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Altice USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays downgraded Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Altice USA from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on Altice USA from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.69.

NYSE:ATUS opened at $36.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 205.12 and a beta of 1.11. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.56.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Altice USA will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $35,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,069,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,132,605.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. 59.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

