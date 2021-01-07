Altiplano Metals Inc. (APN.V) (CVE:APN) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.39

Altiplano Metals Inc. (APN.V) (CVE:APN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 42500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.77 million and a PE ratio of -36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.33.

About Altiplano Metals Inc. (APN.V) (CVE:APN)

Altiplano Metals Inc, a junior resource company, focuses on evaluating and acquiring exploration projects in Canada and internationally. It owns interests in the Farellon and Maria Luisa copper and gold projects located near the town of La Serena, Chile. The company was formerly known as Altiplano Minerals Ltd.

