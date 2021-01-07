Altus Strategies plc (ALS.L) (LON:ALS) Sets New 52-Week High at $94.99

Altus Strategies plc (ALS.L) (LON:ALS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 94.99 ($1.24) and last traded at GBX 92.88 ($1.21), with a volume of 113434 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89 ($1.16).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 26.80 and a quick ratio of 26.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 63.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 55.78. The firm has a market cap of £65.10 million and a P/E ratio of -44.50.

In other news, insider Steven Poulton bought 111,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £68,260.83 ($89,183.21).

Altus Strategies plc, through its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for gold, bauxite, copper, iron ore, zinc, lead, silver, tin, and tungsten deposits. It has a portfolio of projects, including Korali Sud (Diba) Gold Project and Lakanfla Gold Project located in Western Mali; Tabakorole Gold Project and Pitiangoma Est Gold Project located in Southern Mali; Laboum Gold Project located in Northern Cameroon; Agdz Copper-Silver Project, Takzim Copper-Zinc Project, Zaer Copper Project, and Ammas Zinc-Lead Project located in Central Morocco; Daro Copper-Gold Project, Zager Copper-Gold Project, and Tigray-Afar Copper-Silver Project located in Northern Ethiopia; Zolowo Gold Project and Leopard Rock Gold Prospect located in Western Liberia; and Prikro Gold Project located in Eastern CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

