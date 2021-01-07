Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Shares Up 6.8%

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) shares were up 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.81 and last traded at $9.76. Approximately 163,404 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 103,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.14.

ACH has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.78.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day moving average of $6.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.08 and a beta of 1.72.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.09 billion for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Aluminum Co. of China during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Aluminum Co. of China during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 58.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 262,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 97,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as chemical alumina and metal gallium.

