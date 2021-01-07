Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Lowered to “Underweight” at Barclays

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMADY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group downgraded Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. HSBC downgraded Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Amadeus IT Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Amadeus IT Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AMADY traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.34. 52,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,934. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.94. Amadeus IT Group has a 1-year low of $37.69 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The firm has a market cap of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.89 and a beta of 1.47.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.22. Amadeus IT Group had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $489.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.48 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amadeus IT Group will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

Featured Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus IT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus IT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.