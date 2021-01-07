Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Trading 9.7% Higher

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)’s stock price traded up 9.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.72 and last traded at $5.66. 11,498,265 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 7,519,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Amarin from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Amarin from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amarin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.90.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.48. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.58 and a beta of 2.58.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Amarin had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $155.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Amarin’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John F. Thero sold 153,840 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $635,359.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,691,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,114,424.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David M. Stack purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $121,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Amarin by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 543,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 68,256 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Amarin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,421,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Amarin by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Amarin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Amarin by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 226,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 49,947 shares during the period. 37.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

