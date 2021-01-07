Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Director Sells $994,127.14 in Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jonathan Rubinstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 5th, Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total transaction of $1,025,870.73.

On Monday, November 2nd, Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $1,007,312.46.

AMZN traded up $23.78 on Thursday, reaching $3,162.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,485,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,736,893. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 92.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,180.06 and its 200 day moving average is $3,143.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.23 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMZN. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,615.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 10,079.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177,377 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,283,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,351,296,000 after purchasing an additional 258,869 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,795,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,801,154,000 after purchasing an additional 88,098 shares during the period. Finally, SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $6,331,054,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

