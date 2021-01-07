Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Shares Up 8.3%

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) shares shot up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.41 and last traded at $2.36. 407,869 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 287,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.28.

Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ambow Education stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Ambow Education at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Ambow Education

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. provides educational and career enhancement services and products to students, recent graduates, and corporate employees and management in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, K-12 Schools and CP&CE Programs. The K-12 Schools segment provides educational services covering K-12 programs and tutoring services; and international education programs.

