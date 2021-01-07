Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $40.74 and last traded at $40.96. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.20.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambu A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.72.

Ambu A/S develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices to hospitals, clinics, and rescue services worldwide. It provides healthcare solutions in the fields of visualization, anesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics. The company offers endoscopy products, such as bronchoscopes and monitors, as well as related airway management products comprising video laryngoscopes, double and single lumen tubes, and endobronchial blockers; and neurology products, including EEG and EMG electrodes, EMG guided injections, and intraoperative monitoring products.

