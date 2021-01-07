Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Sets New 12-Month High at $300.02

Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $300.02 and last traded at $298.51, with a volume of 1499 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $296.12.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMED. Barclays boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.64.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.81.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $544.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.09 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total value of $204,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,730,891.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $243,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,200 shares of company stock worth $1,061,795 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amedisys by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

