American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Lifted to “Buy” at B. Riley

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) was upgraded by equities researchers at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $30.00. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AEL. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

AEL stock opened at $29.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. American Equity Investment Life has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $34.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.44 and a 200 day moving average of $25.63.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $798.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.44 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEL. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 35.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 93,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 24,396 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 10.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,170,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,912,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 3.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 64,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 238.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 26,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Read More: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.