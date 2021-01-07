American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,407 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. S&CO Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth about $591,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in American Express by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,324 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in American Express by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 277,756 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,889,000 after buying an additional 10,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Express from $115.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.85.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $123.06 on Thursday. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $99.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.52.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

