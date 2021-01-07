American Oriental Bioengineering (OTCMKTS:AOBI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.64

American Oriental Bioengineering, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOBI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.64 and traded as high as $5.00. American Oriental Bioengineering shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 311 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.64.

American Oriental Bioengineering Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AOBI)

American Oriental Bioengineering, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of various pharmaceutical and healthcare products. The company primarily provides prescription pharmaceutical products, including Shuanghuanglian Lyophilized Injection Powder under the SHL brand for the treatment of flu symptoms, such as high fever, cough, and sore throat, as well as upper respiratory infections, mild pneumonia, bronchitis, and tonsillitis; and Cease Enuresis Soft Gel under the CE Gel brand to alleviate bedwetting.

