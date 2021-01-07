American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Stock Price Up 16.8%

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) rose 16.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.18 and last traded at $2.16. Approximately 3,633,356 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 2,170,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

AREC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 price target on shares of American Resources in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Resources in a report on Friday, October 30th.

The firm has a market cap of $76.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of -0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1.51.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Resources Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

American Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:AREC)

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for the global infrastructure marketplace. The company focuses on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon used in steelmaking. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

