Aminex PLC (AEX.L) (LON:AEX) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.76

Aminex PLC (AEX.L) (LON:AEX)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.76 and traded as low as $0.52. Aminex PLC (AEX.L) shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 2,090,527 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.76. The firm has a market cap of £20.36 million and a PE ratio of -1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.90.

About Aminex PLC (AEX.L) (LON:AEX)

Aminex PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Producing Oil and Gas Properties, Exploration Activities, and Oilfield Services segments. Its properties include the Ruvuma PSA, Kiliwani South, and Nyuni Area PSA exploration licenses located in primarily in Tanzania.

Featured Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Aminex PLC (AEX.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aminex PLC (AEX.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.